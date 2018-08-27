NHC Foods gains 2% on board approval for sale of undertakings

Share price of NHC Foods added more than 2 percent intraday Monday as board approved sale of its undertaking.

The company at its meeting held on August 25 approved sale of undertaking(S) situated at Survey No. 777, Umarsadi Desaiwad Road, At Village Umarsadi, Taluka Pardi, District Valsad, Gujarat - 396175.

Also, board approved for sale of undertaking(S) situated at NHC House, 2/13, Anand Nagar, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400055.

The above matter is subject to the necessary approval of shareholders

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 18.49 and 52-week low Rs 8.86 on 15 February, 2018 and 23 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.35 percent below its 52-week high and 7.79 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:12 hrs NHC Foods was quoting at Rs 9.55, up Rs 0.21, or 2.25 percent on the BSE.

The share declined 39 percent in the last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil