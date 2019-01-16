App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NGL Fine Chem rises 3% after ICRA upgrades rating

ICRA upgraded the company's long term rating to "BBB+" with a stable outlook from BBB (Stable).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of NGL Fine Chem rose over 3 percent intraday on January 16 after ICRA upgraded the company's long-term and short-term ratings.

ICRA upgraded the company's long term rating to "BBB+" with a stable outlook from BBB (Stable).

ICRA also raised NGL Fine Chem's short term rating to "A2" from "A3+".

NGL Fine Chem manufactures pharmaceuticals and has tie-ups with several global companies.

At 1153 hours, NGL Fine Chem was quoting at Rs 473 on the BSE, up 3.05 percent.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.