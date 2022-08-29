Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade weak in the pre-opening; rupee breaches 80

August 29, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

Domestic equity markets are likely to retreat sharply in early trade Monday, as the entire Asian pack is trading in deep red after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his speech on Friday indicated that interest rates may continue to rise to keep inflation in check. Powell stated that failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.

Technically, Nifty's biggest make-or-break support is at 17345 mark. Please note, the first signs of an interim top are only if Nifty slips below 17161 mark. Confirmation of strength for the index is only above the 17757 mark.