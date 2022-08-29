Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade weak in the pre-opening; rupee breaches 80

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,295.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 80.03 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 79.87.
It is trading at a record low and it is back above 80 for the first time since July 21.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equity markets are likely to retreat sharply in early trade Monday, as the entire Asian pack is trading in deep red after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his speech on Friday indicated that interest rates may continue to rise to keep inflation in check. Powell stated that failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.
Technically, Nifty's biggest make-or-break support is at 17345 mark. Please note, the first signs of an interim top are only if Nifty slips below 17161 mark. Confirmation of strength for the index is only above the 17757 mark.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading weak in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 2,906.65 points or 4.94% at 55927.22, and the Nifty was down 332.10 points or 1.89% at 17226.80.
Rupee, bonds set for rollercoaster ride as US Fed indicates sharper rate hikes
Government bonds and the rupee are expected to see turbulence after the US Federal Reserve pledged to fight inflation with sharper rate hikes. The rupee is expected to extend losses to test new lows unless the Reserve Bank of India intervenes. Benchmark bond yields may surge, but the losses are likely to be limited by talks on India’s inclusion in the global bond indices.
China July industrial profits down as Covid curbs, heatwaves hit
Profits at China's industrial firms sank in July, reversing previous gains as fresh Covid-19 curbs dragged down demand and squeezed factory margins, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened production.
Profits at China's industrial firms fell 1.1 percent in January-July from a year earlier, wiping out the 1 percent growth logged during the first six months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
Bond Yields Update:
Oil mixed as OPEC supply cut prospect offsets demand fears
Oil prices were mixed on Monday as investors balanced expectations the OPEC will cut output to support prices against concerns sparked by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying the United States will face slow growth "for some time".
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2 cents to $93.08 a barrel at 0003 GMT, adding to Friday's gain.
Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $100.72 a barrel, trimming gains from the previous session.
Dollar gains as investors brace for higher rates
The U.S dollar extended its rally on Monday, hitting a five-week high on the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
The dollar rose 0.5% and back above 138 against the Japanese yen to hit 138.34 in early Asia trade, its highest since July 21. Sterling fell 0.4% to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1680. The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9932.
Sansera Engineering wins over Rs 508 mn repeat order
Sansera Engineering has received order confirmation for three components from a marquee North American manufacturer of EV passenger cars. These are precision forged and machined components for the passenger vehicles.
The annual value of these orders is approximately Rs 508 mn (based on current forex rate). As indicated by the customer, after successful trials, the mass production of these parts will commence during FY24.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
US Fed statements post the Jakson Hole symposium indicated the central bank's strong commitment towards controlling inflation over growth.
In cues for major central banks across the world, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is likely to remain higher for longer period and thus require aggressive stance. This is likely to be negative for equity markets.
The impact was clearly visible in US markets which fell more than 3%. Indian markets are also likely to react negatively on Monday with increasing volatility over the next few days.
NDTV promoter ask SEBI regarding conversion of warrants issued to VCPL
NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy have informed New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) that the promoter group vehicle of NDTV, viz. RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) has written a letter dated 28 August 2022 to SEBI, asking it to determine whether the SEBI order dated 27 November 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) into equity shares of the promoter group vehicle RRPRH.
On 23 August 2022, VCPL in a notice to RRPRH intimated that it was exercising its right to convert warrants issued to it in 2009 into equity shares which would give VCPL the control of 99.5 percent of RRPRH.
SEBI in its order dated 27 November 2020 had restrained the NDTV founders from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, for a period of two years, ending on 26 November 2022.
VCPL has also been informed by RRPRH of its letter to SEBI.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
FPIs continued to buy equities in August in spite of rise in US bond yields and rising Dollar. In August, as per NSDL data FPIs bought equity worth Rs 45346 crore through the stock exchange till 26th August. They were buyers in the cash market too in all days of August except three.
FPIs are now buying stocks of financials, capital goods, FMCG and telecom. The fact that FPIs are buying in India even amidst strengthening dollar is a reflection of their vote of confidence in the Indian economy.
The ultra-hawkish stance of the Fed at Jackson Hole is a short-term negative for equity markets. This might impact FPI flows in the short-term.
Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Fed Chairman at the Jackson Hole symposium mentioned that higher inflation is likely to bring some pain to household and businesses. He added that US economy would continue to show strong underlying momentum and also pledged that the central bank will “use our tools forcefully” to attack inflation.
On interest rates the Fed will be dependent on the incoming economic data. Inflation continues to be the major concern for the Fed but in the process it could slower growth going ahead.
US equities fell sharply while US dollar and 10-year yields rose in expectation of further tightening announcement by the Fed. Overall commentary is hawkish but Fed will be data dependent. Dollar will continue to get support at lower levels.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO opens for subscription on September 5
The initial public offering (IPO) of the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd will open for subscription on September 5 and close September 7, the latest in the line of companies looking to go public.
The IPO is a fresh issue of 1.58 crore shares. Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal, SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.
One of the oldest private sector banks in the country, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank offers a range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises, agricultural and retail customers.
The anchor book bidding will start on September 2. Shares will be allotted to dematerialised accounts of successful investors on September 14 and stock will make its market debut on September 15.
Asian market trade lower:
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street ended Friday with all three benchmarks more than 3 percent lower, as Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's signal that the central bank would keep hiking rates to tame inflation nixed nascent hopes for a more modest path among some investors.
The Nasdaq led the decline among the three US benchmarks, registering its worst daily performance since June 16, weighed by high-growth technology stocks which tumbled after rallying the previous day in anticipation of Powell's scheduled speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming.
The US economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, Powell said at the event. That means slower growth, a weaker job market and "some pain" for households and businesses, he added.
The S&P 500 lost 141.46 points, or 3.37 percent, to end at 4,057.66 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 497.56 points, or 3.94 percent, to 12,141.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008.38 points, or 3.03 percent, to 32,283.40.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 387.50 points or 2.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,271.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Friday:
The market had an enthusiastic start to the September series but the gains in the indices were capped as investors booked profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole.
At Close, the Sensex was up 59.15 points, or 0.10%, at 58,833.87, and the Nifty was up 36.40 points, or 0.21%, at 17,558.90.
During the day, the Sensex and Nifty touched a high of 59,321.65 and 17,685.85, respectively, led by buying in metal, power, PSU banks and capital goods sectors helped the indices.
Amid supportive global cues, the domestic market started gap up and traded in the green through the session. However, last hour selling erased most of the gains to close with moderate gains.
In last week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 shed 1 percent each.
Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Titan Company were among the major Nifty gainers.The losers included Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC.
Nifty metal index added 1.7 percent and PSU Bank index rose 1 percent.BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.3 percent each.