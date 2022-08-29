Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade weak in the pre-opening; rupee breaches 80

Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 80.03 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 79.87.
It is trading at a record low and it is back above 80 for the first time since July 21.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equity markets are likely to retreat sharply in early trade Monday, as the entire Asian pack is trading in deep red after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his speech on Friday indicated that interest rates may continue to rise to keep inflation in check. Powell stated that failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.
Technically, Nifty's biggest make-or-break support is at 17345 mark. Please note, the first signs of an interim top are only if Nifty slips below 17161 mark. Confirmation of strength for the index is only above the 17757 mark.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading weak in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 2,906.65 points or 4.94% at 55927.22, and the Nifty was down 332.10 points or 1.89% at 17226.80.
Rupee, bonds set for rollercoaster ride as US Fed indicates sharper rate hikes
Government bonds and the rupee are expected to see turbulence after the US Federal Reserve pledged to fight inflation with sharper rate hikes. The rupee is expected to extend losses to test new lows unless the Reserve Bank of India intervenes. Benchmark bond yields may surge, but the losses are likely to be limited by talks on India’s inclusion in the global bond indices.
China July industrial profits down as Covid curbs, heatwaves hit
Profits at China's industrial firms sank in July, reversing previous gains as fresh Covid-19 curbs dragged down demand and squeezed factory margins, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened production.
Profits at China's industrial firms fell 1.1 percent in January-July from a year earlier, wiping out the 1 percent growth logged during the first six months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
Oil mixed as OPEC supply cut prospect offsets demand fears
Oil prices were mixed on Monday as investors balanced expectations the OPEC will cut output to support prices against concerns sparked by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying the United States will face slow growth "for some time".
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2 cents to $93.08 a barrel at 0003 GMT, adding to Friday's gain.
Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $100.72 a barrel, trimming gains from the previous session.
The U.S dollar extended its rally on Monday, hitting a five-week high on the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
The dollar rose 0.5% and back above 138 against the Japanese yen to hit 138.34 in early Asia trade, its highest since July 21. Sterling fell 0.4% to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1680. The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9932.