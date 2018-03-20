App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 20, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Next level of support for Nifty seen at 9680-9700, says CLSA

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Laurence Balanco of CLSA spoke at length about Indian market.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Laurence Balanco of CLSA spoke at length about Indian market.

Balanco said that at this point, if we have broken the 200-Day (moving average) and we are not getting any signs of slowing down of momentum at this stage, so, your next support there is going to be the August 2017 and September 2017 lows around the 9,680-9,700 area.

According to him, Nifty bank can see some support around 23,600.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

