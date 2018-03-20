Next level of support for Nifty seen at 9680-9700, says CLSA

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Laurence Balanco of CLSA spoke at length about Indian market.

Balanco said that at this point, if we have broken the 200-Day (moving average) and we are not getting any signs of slowing down of momentum at this stage, so, your next support there is going to be the August 2017 and September 2017 lows around the 9,680-9,700 area.

According to him, Nifty bank can see some support around 23,600.