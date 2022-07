business Newsmaker | India's First Bullion Exchange: How Will It Work? MD & CEO Ashok Gautam Explains India's First Bullion Exchange | PM Modi is set to launch India's first international bullion exchange at Gujarat's GIFT city on July 29, an exchange which will empower India to influence global gold prices, considering it has one of the world's largest markets for gold. How exactly will the IIBX function – and what does it mean for India's gold jewellers and buyers? MD & CEO Ashok Gautam explains this an in exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol. Watch!