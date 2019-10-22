Newgen Software shares pare losses after company's Q2 numbers

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies pared some losses in the trade of October 22 after the company had reported its September quarter numbers.

The company's net profit jumped 35.48 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4.2 crore in the quarter ended on September 30.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.1 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

The revenue saw a QoQ jump of 17.56 percent, coming at Rs 154 crore against Rs 131 crore in the June quarter.

EBITDA margin came at 5.92 percent against 5.89 percent QoQ.

Speaking about the results, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, said, “During H1FY20, we witnessed growth across geographies with APAC and Americas region remaining strong. Our efforts on new logos have resulted in us adding 38 new logos including 6 cloud deals in Banking & Healthcare segments in Americas region."

"Q2FY20 was particularly slow for us given the market headwinds in India and EMEA region. However, we continue to remain focused on our operations and in investing in building capabilities for the future,” he added.