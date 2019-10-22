App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Newgen Software shares pare losses after company's Q2 numbers

The company's net profit jumped 35.48 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4.2 crore in the quarter ended on September 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies pared some losses in the trade of October 22 after the company had reported its September quarter numbers.

The company's net profit jumped 35.48 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4.2 crore in the quarter ended on September 30.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.1 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Close

The revenue saw a QoQ jump of 17.56 percent, coming at Rs 154 crore against Rs 131 crore in the June quarter.

related news

EBITDA margin came at 5.92 percent against 5.89 percent QoQ.

Speaking about the results, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, said, “During H1FY20, we witnessed growth across geographies with APAC and Americas region remaining strong. Our efforts on new logos have resulted in us adding 38 new logos including 6 cloud deals in Banking & Healthcare segments in Americas region."

"Q2FY20 was particularly slow for us given the market headwinds in India and EMEA region. However, we continue to remain focused on our operations and in investing in building capabilities for the future,” he added.

Around 13:40 hours IST, shares of the company traded 2.85 percent down at Rs 259.40 on BSE. In the intraday trade, the stock had fallen over 6 percent on BSE on October 22.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #BSE #buzzing #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.