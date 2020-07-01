New York-based Vertoz Advertising locked in upper circuit on 2nd day

Shares of Vertoz Advertising were locked in 10 percent upper circuit for second consecutive session on July 1 after promoters sold 20 lakh equity shares via open market transactions.

The stock rallied 64 percent from its March lows and was quoting at Rs 86.70, up 9.96 percent on the NSE at 11:58 hours IST.

Promoter Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 70.41 per share and Ashish Rasiklal Shah also offloaded 10 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share on June 30, raising Rs 7.04 crore and Rs 7.5 crore respectively.

As per the last shareholding pattern (i.e. September 2019) available with AceEquity, promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company was 73.04 percent. Out of which, Hirenkumar Shah and Ashish Shah held 34.02 percent each (20,35,912 shares each).

Vertoz is the New York-based programmatic advertising company and was listed on the National Stock Exchange in 2017.

On the other side, Shah Niraj Rajnikant has acquired 1,07,460 shares in Vertoz at Rs 78.82 per share, Niraj Harsukhlal Sanghavi 5 lakh shares at Rs 70.5 per share, and Asha Nilesh Shah1 lakh shares at Rs 74.99 per share via block deals.

Suresh Khimaji Doshi has bought 1 lakh shares, Chirag Dilipkumar Parekh 4,83,276 shares, Sanghvi Associates 1 lakh shares and Rupa Jayesh Shah 1 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share.

Khanak Budhiraja also acquired 3 lakh shares at Rs 70 per share, but later on she sold 50,000 shares at Rs 78.85 per share.