New World Fund offloads 0.5% stake in Adani Ports, Axis Bank sells shares of Reliance Power

US-based New World Fund sold 1,06,87,163 shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at Rs 375.34 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data on November 29 showed.

The stake sale was worth Rs 401.13 crore. New World Fund held 2.07 percent stake in the company as of September 2019.

Among others, Axis Bank sold 2,20,00,000 shares of Reliance Power at Rs 3.65 per share; and S S Theatres LLP offloaded 5.5 lakh shares of PVR at Rs 1,804.06 per share on the NSE, which was worth Rs 99.2 crore.

IFCI sold 50 lakh shares of travel company Cox & Kings at Rs 1.95 per share on the NSE and 9 lakh shares at Rs 2 per share on the BSE.