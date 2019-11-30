App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New World Fund offloads 0.5% stake in Adani Ports, Axis Bank sells shares of Reliance Power

Life Insurance Corporation sold 84,500 shares of Asian Hotels (East) at Rs 178.01 per share on the NSE

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
US-based New World Fund sold 1,06,87,163 shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at Rs 375.34 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data on November 29 showed.

The stake sale was worth Rs 401.13 crore. New World Fund held 2.07 percent stake in the company as of September 2019.

Among others, Axis Bank sold 2,20,00,000 shares of Reliance Power at Rs 3.65 per share; and S S Theatres LLP offloaded 5.5 lakh shares of PVR at Rs 1,804.06 per share on the NSE, which was worth Rs 99.2 crore.

IFCI sold 50 lakh shares of travel company Cox & Kings at Rs 1.95 per share on the NSE and 9 lakh shares at Rs 2 per share on the BSE.

Life Insurance Corporation sold 84,500 shares of Asian Hotels (East) at Rs 178.01 per share on the NSE. Enndee Stocks Private Limited was the buyer for those shares, which purchased 84,441 shares.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Power

