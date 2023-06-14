New projects to drive growth for Oberoi Realty, Motilal Oswal sees 16% upside

The brokerage has retained a buy order at a target price of Rs 1140.

Oberoi Realty stock may have remained flat for the past month but domestic broking firm Motilal Oswal sees a 16 percent upside on the back of new launches lined up in the current financial year.

It expects the company to log bookings of Rs 5,600 crore in FY24. A part of this sum, Rs 2,600 crore will come from new projects, Oberoi Realty chief financial officer Saumil Daru told Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage has retained a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,140.

Oberoi Realty plans to launch the first phase of its flagship project in Thane in the current financial year. The project has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 6,200 crore. GDV is the projected value of a property once it is completed, Motilal Oswal said in a report released on June 14.

Oberoi Realty plans to develop a school, hotel, group housings, retail destinations and is expected to be monetised in 20 years.

The developer was looking at another project in Thane, with a GDV of Rs 2,200 crore. The real estate company’s ongoing project in Goregaon will have a GDV of Rs 3,200 crore. Other ongoing projects are expected to generate Rs 1,500 crore of cash annually in the next four-five years, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Land acquisition

Oberoi Realty is expected to complete a transaction of around 50 acres in Gurugram. It is also in talks to purchase land in Mumbai’s Andheri, however, the deal may take time as the parcel is part of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Association redevelopment zone.

The company has delayed the launch of ‘Commerz III’, a mall in Mumbai’s Borivali to HY25 from FY24. The mall will be functional from FY25 and has the potential to generate Rs 2,500 crore in rent annually.

In the March quarter of FY23, Oberoi Realty’s net profit increased 81 percent to Rs 1,904 crore from the year-ago quarter.

At 12.07 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 986 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.2 percent from the previous close.

