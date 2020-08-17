New margin pledge system: SEBI to meet brokers, depositories tomorrow as September 1 deadline nears

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will meet brokers’ associations, clearing corporations and depositories on August 18 to discuss the proposed framework on margin obligation, to be given by way of pledged or repledged shares in the depository system. The market regulator will review the preparations of depositories and brokers’ backend systems before implementing the new facility from September 1, sources said.

The depositories have been finding it tough to implement the new mechanism owing to technical issues. "SEBI has already extended the deadline to implement the pledge-re-pledge policy twice and does not want to delay it any further. Tomorrow’s meeting is to check the stakeholders’ readiness to implement it," a source told Moneycontrol.

The regulator had issued a circular way back in February for implementing the facility from June 1. But owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the deadline was extended to August 1, and then at the request of brokers, extended it further to September 1.

The new mechanism is aimed at ensuring the safety of an investor's shares. In the new system, an investor doesn't need to transfer physical shares to his broker as collateral, as was the norm earlier, which was called margin pledge. Instead of that, brokers further pledge the holding in favour of clearing member or clearing corporation. Under the new mechanism, an investor will get to know the status of their pledge and also the broker’s status of re-pledging.

“National Securities Depository Limited’s (NSDL) pledging function is working properly but repledging still has issues," a Mumbai-based broker told Moneycontrol.

However, NSDL, in a statement to Moneycontrol, clarified that its system is ready for margin pledge with effect from August 1, 2020. “Many stockbrokers have also used the NSDL system for the purpose of creating a margin pledge, marking a repledge, as well as the release of margin pledge, which is working smoothly. In addition to this, based on demand from the market, NSDL is also introducing from today a functionality of repledge and release of partial quantity at the client level," the statement reads.

A source in NSDL told Moneycontrol: "The new facility is operational and more than 50 brokers are using it. In fact, we issued a circular on August 15 asking brokers not to wait for the last day to start using this facility. We have also done a conference call with around 100 brokers. But most brokers’ back end systems are not updated for this mechanism," the person noted.

"We are ready with an extra feature of partial pledging of shares from today," an NSDL official told Moneycontrol.

According to sources, the regulator is unlikely to extend the timeline this time. “SEBI may pull up brokers, clearing corporations and depositories if they are not ready with the system. The regulator is adopting many measures in favour of investors, but brokers and depositories are not coming up to its expectations," a broker said on condition of anonymity.

Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) is already ready with the mechanism.

Brokers’ associations are also willing to adopt the new policy though they seek time for its smooth implementation for the benefit of investors. "Intermediary systems can be made ready only after Market Intermediaries Infrastructure (MII) systems are ready. Now that MIIs claim to have completed their work, the intermediary back office vendors can design and test their system and give to the brokers for implementation," a broker observed.

"We have always supported the pledge-repledge system and look forward to the same, but implementation should be smooth as it will help customers," a broker association office-bearer opined.