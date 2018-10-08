App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Listing: Aavas Financiers closes 3% higher at Rs 771 on Day 1

The share price closed at Rs 771 against issue price of Rs 821 on the National Stock Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing finance company Aavas Financiers shares rose after correcting sharply on first day. The stock rose 3 percent after listing at 9 percent discount on Monday.

The share price closed at Rs 771 against issue price of Rs 821 on the National Stock Exchange.

After opening at Rs 750, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 787 and low of Rs 710.05 on the NSE.

On the BSE, Aavas ended 2 percent higher at Rs 773.15 per share after hitting a day's low of Rs 710 and high of Rs 787.5.

The Rs 1,734 crore initial public offer of Aavas Financiers managed to subscribe 97 percent during September 25-27, amid challenging stock market conditions for the entire NBFC sector.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,62,49,359 shares, including anchor portion of 63,36,439 shares.

Aavas Financiers is a retail, affordable housing finance company, primarily serving low and middle income self-employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Aavas Financiers #IPO - New Listings

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.