New investor registrations jump 2.5 times to 50 lakh on NSE in four months of FY22

From the geographical point of view, 36 percent new investors registered are from North Indian States, while West Indian States account for 30 percent, Southern Indian States account for 22 percent and the remaining 12 percent are from the East Indian States.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
Source: Reuters

National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd has witnessed a sharp spike in new investor registrations as the number surpassed 50 lakhs in less than four months of the financial year 2021-22.

New investor registrations witnessed 2.5 times growth in the four months of FY22 compared to first four months of FY21.

Capture

Another interesting trend is that 53 percent of new investors registered are from states beyond top five ranked states. The overall NSE's registered investor base has now crossed 4.5 crore.
