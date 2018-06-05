Rupee may hit 69 to a dollar; 3 stocks that can be multibaggers

"There is a high possibility that the rupee will hit 69 against the US dollar by 2018-end. RBI will definitely intervene but looking at the global picture and macros are getting extremely worst for Indian economy we might see INR at 69," said Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

A: We are in a structural bull run. There is little correction in between but we believe market has potential to cross new highs. Recent correction was much needed as liquidity was driving the rally rather than fundamentals.

There are many signs in economy like recent GDP numbers, Auto M-o-M numbers, which all indicates that economy is firing from all cylinders. Macros are weak; there is no doubt about it.

Higher crude oil prices will definitely dampen the fiscal deficit and inflation will rise. But despite all this hiccups we strongly believe Indian rural economy is a growth drive in this case. We are confident enough that we will see a new high on Nifty in FY19.

A: The fourth quarter of FY18 was overall good. We had seen a healthy growth in Auto, reasonable numbers from IT, okay set of numbers from Private Banks, PSU Banks continuously disappointing.

Pharma seems bottoming out at least in terms of volume. There are selected pockets were we have seen healthy growth in pharma.

We are confident that we will continue to see this earnings momentum in FY19 also.

A: I think we have seen enough rally in crude. It will consolidate at this level for sometime until some clarity emerges for Aramco’s IPO.

A: Inflationary pressure will be there since we have seen huge rise in petrol and diesel prices. We might see a small rise in rates and then a pause. But commentary will be keenly watched as yields have also spiked up in most of the countries.

A: Yes. There is a high possibility to hit at that level. RBI will definitely intervene but looking at the global picture and macros are getting extremely worst for Indian economy we might see INR at 69.

A: Investors should invest in quality and earnings led growth companies. Focus on defensive and reasonably valued stocks rather than high valuation counters.

Now coming on election, it will be quite interesting to see this election how it pans out. Post Karnataka episode market has reduced Modi premium on Dalal Street but we are expecting a win for Modi-led government.

A: Infra stocks are in structural bull market. Every decline should be considered as an opportunity to accumulate.

Modi government has done a solid work on infrastructure and we believe it will continue to do so in coming years. We are positive on sectors.

A: No one knows what’s happening in PSU Banks. We are seeing record losses are getting posted in this quarter. I am not seeing any turnaround. We are positive on SBI among PSU Banking basket. I would advise to avoid such banks where you have known idea how and when banks will be turnaround.

A: Following three stocks can give 100-300 percent return over 1.5-2-year period.

Power Finance Corporation

PFC has reported degrowth of 42 percent in PAT on YoY terms. Restructured loan book is down almost 1300bps QoQ of which public restructured assets constituted to be around 6.9 percent of overall loan book, which is down by 870bps QoQ.

Of total loan assets around 65 percent of advances were extended to state power utilities, 8 percent to central power utilities, 17 percent to private power utilities, and 9 percent to joint sector power utilities. Loan book growth stood at 6.4 percent QoQ and 13.6 percent YoY as overall disbursements went almost 2.5x QoQ on the back of strong loan off take in distribution and renewables generation.

The company will remain focused towards the renewable sector due to the commissioning period in these loans is lower and the average yields are around 50-100bps lower too. Admittedly, contribution to loan book is still small.

Given that large part of stress pertains to state utilities, where recovery is just a matter of time we believe stock is available at a throw away price. It is trading at below band of its historic P/B value band. We are recommending a Buy.

Sheela Foam

Sheela Foam reported very good set of numbers in the March quarter. Overall revenue increased 15 percent YoY on the back of increase in selling price. India revenue was up 15 percent YoY. Australia revenue was up 12 percent YoY. Volume growth stood in the range of 2-3 percent.

We are expecting strong profit growth in the future led by better volumes and margins which will be backed by strong sales volume recovery. The TDI prices are also expected to cool-off after the new plant in Saudi Arabia is operational. The earnings will get boost from pan India launch of mass market brand ‘Starlite’ and mid-market brand ‘Feather Foam’ and EBITDA margin recovery led by softening raw material prices.

Key demand drivers for Sheela Foam’s products are rising population, urbanization, rising number of nuclear families, changing lifestyles and rising income levels. Looking at the revenue drivers and company’s ability to generate free cash flow we are recommending a Buy.

Firstsource Solutions

FSL has posted revenue growth of 1.1 percent on a QoQ basis. EBITDA margins expanded by 170 bps QoQ aided by lower-than-expected employee expenses and lower other expenses.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the first time and indicated at maintaining a payout ratio of around 35-40 percent of PAT, going ahead.

Management expects revenue growth to be at the top end of industry growth rates in constant currency in FY19 despite downward bias in the customer management division, driven by healthy deal pipelines, signing of contracts, and traction in mortgage business in BFSI.

With a healthy dividend payout and becoming net long term debt free company, we believe FSL could witness a massive upside going ahead. We are recommending a Buy.

The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.