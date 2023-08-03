Maruti, M&M among auto, ancillaries to gain from new fund offerings. Here's the full list

In Transport & Logistics funds, notable commonly held names across existing schemes include Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

Two recently launched thematic new fund offerings(NFOs) — HDFC Transportation & Logistics and Quant Manufacturing — can give a boost to several stocks in the auto and auto-ancillary basket, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research has said.

The HDFC Transport & Logistics NFO will close on August 11 and the Quant Manufacturing on August 8.

"After the closure, the funds will start deploying in the basket of stocks which meet the criteria. This anticipation of deployment (has) led to a lot of interest among the participants, which (will) start to reflect in stock prices," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

A classic example is HDFC Defence Fund launched in May 2023. The rally in defence stocks can partially be attributed to the NFO, he added. Two of the biggest holdings in the fund — Bharat Electronics and TD Power Systems — rallied 20 percent in May.

In transport & logistics funds, notable commonly held names across existing schemes include Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge and Endurance Tech. It is likely that the new NFO also picks some of these names.

Similarly in Manufacturing funds, the commonly held stocks are Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Samvardhana Motherson, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharmaceuticals, L&T and Bharat Electronics.

"It won't be surprising if both NFOs collectively raise Rs 2,000 crore or more in this buoyant market," Pagaria said.

According to HDFC Mutual Fund, the transportation & logistics scheme is a play on rising disposable income, the trend of premiumisation, the government's focus on manufacturing, on safety and decarbonisation and the emphasis on transport modernisation, etc.

The fund has been rated in the very high-risk category.

The quant manufacturing scheme looks to invest in companies with strong profit potential from production and exports, on the back of technology and automation, including those benefiting from the government’s "Make in India" and PLI incentives.

