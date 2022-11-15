 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New-age tech companies divert their focus from growth to profitability

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

The new-age companies, after having spent some time under greater public scrutiny on listing, there's a clear shift in attitude. From the steps taken to management commentary and operating performance views - one thing looks clear that becoming profitable is at a top priority

It's not been long since PB Fintech, which runs insurance distribution platform Policybazaar, said it was not looking for profit and set off a barrage of fellow companies to share similar thoughts, profitability seems to be topping the priority list for most.

Companies like Paytm, Zomato, Policybazaar have never delivered a profit since their existence. They have been criticised for chasing growth at the cost of profits. It was fine until they were privately held and raising money at high valuations from private equity investors, but now the pressure to deliver profit is like never before.

“We have strategically chosen to trade low-quality growth for better unit economics,” said Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. “That’s part of our long term strategy to build a high-quality, high-growth business.”

The company has also focussed on cutting costs, scrapping plans and schemes that were not working, better disclosure of policy, which is reflected in an improved financial performance of the company. Zomato managed to cut down its losses in the second quarter significantly, and improved contribution margin and contribution profit.

