Neutral to negative on consumer discretionary space including auto sector: Edelweiss

Indian equities market have had a volatile few weeks on the back of mixed global cues and corporate earnings. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Aditya Narain, head of research at Edelweiss Securities, about his views on the stocks and market outlook.

Talking about the sectors, Narain said, "We are neutral to negative on consumer discretionary space including auto. We are more comfortable with two-wheelers."

In the discretionary space, pricing power could be lacking, Narain added.

"Market tends to overreact on both sides; a couple of weeks back it was on the downside and the huge cheer that we are getting now is on the upside," said Narain.

“This market for the next eight months is going to trend around its averages which means you are probably at the upper end of it at this point in time,” he added.

“Our sense is that this market is going to be range bound between about 9,800 and 10,500 on the Nifty. I think overstretch on either side provides an opportunity on the contra side,” said Narain.

In terms of ratings upgrades, Narain said this quarter could be more mixed than the previous earnings season.