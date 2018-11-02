App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Neutral to negative on consumer discretionary space including auto sector: Edelweiss

“Our sense is that this market is going to be range bound between about 9,800 and 10,500 on the Nifty," Edelweiss's Aditya Narain said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian equities market have had a volatile few weeks on the back of mixed global cues and corporate earnings. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Aditya Narain, head of research at Edelweiss Securities, about his views on the stocks and market outlook.

Talking about the sectors, Narain said, "We are neutral to negative on consumer discretionary space including auto. We are more comfortable with two-wheelers."

In the discretionary space, pricing power could be lacking, Narain added.

"Market tends to overreact on both sides; a couple of weeks back it was on the downside and the huge cheer that we are getting now is on the upside," said Narain.

“This market for the next eight months is going to trend around its averages which means you are probably at the upper end of it at this point in time,” he added.

“Our sense is that this market is going to be range bound between about 9,800 and 10,500 on the Nifty. I think overstretch on either side provides an opportunity on the contra side,” said Narain.

In terms of ratings upgrades, Narain said this quarter could be more mixed than the previous earnings season.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:55 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.