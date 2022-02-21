Network 18 Exclusive | Govt may invite expressions of interest for IDBI Bank sale by April

IDBI Bank

Government may invite expressions of interest for IDBI Bank sale by April this year, CNBC-TV18 reported on February 21 quoting sources. The IDBI Bank stake sale has been vetted by the Reserve Bank of India and is expected to happen over nine months, the report said.

According to the report, government and Life Insurance Corporation of India are likely to sell their entire stake in the lender. The 26 percent promoter cap for private sector banks is not a constraint for stake sale.

"Promoter holding capital in private banks is not a constrain for IDBI Bank sale. We are confident of a good response to IDBI Bank expressions of interest," government officials in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Currently, the government and LIC have 45.48 percent and 49.24 percent shareholding, respectively in the bank. LIC is the promoter of the Bank with management control.

IDBI Bank became a subsidiary of LIC with effect from January 21, 2019, after the insurer acquired additional 827,590,885 equity shares in lender. Consequently, LIC ended up owning 51 percent of the outstanding shares in the bank.

However, in December 2020, the LIC was reclassified as an associate company after IDBI Bank issued additional equity shares via qualified institutional placement, which reduced the insurer's stake to 49.24 percent.

LIC, which is likely to go public in March, in its draft prospectus said that any additional capital infusion by the life insurance giant in its associate company could have an adverse impact on insurer's financial health.

At 10:45 am, the shares of IDBI Bank traded at Rs 46.80 apiece on the BSE, down 1.16 percent, while the Benchmark Sensex was down 215.94 points or 0.37 percent at 57,617.03.