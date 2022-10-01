Net settlement of cash and F&O segments upon expiry gets Sebi green light

(Photo by Burak The Weekender/Pexels)

After its board meeting, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed net settlement of cash segment and F&O (futures and options) segment upon expiry of stock derivatives. The decision has been taken to facilitate efficient settlement, according to a statement from the national markets regulator.

Earlier, the obligations arising out of cash and F&O segments were being settled separately. Now, they shall be settled on a net basis.

This move will especially help traders who can now offset marked-to-market losses in their F&O trade that requires physical delivery by using their holding in the cash segment.

“The benefit of netting shall be available to all investors other than those required to mandatorily do delivery-based transactions only,” the statement said.

We spoke to some market participants to understand what it means.

Some examples

First things first, this circular is applicable only to stocks that are under F&O segment.

Suppose, you have sold a call option for 100 shares of company X. At the time of physical settlement, if the call buyer exercises their option, you will have to honour the contract and hand over the 100 shares. But, say, you have bought 200 shares of this company in the cash segment. Then, your settlement will be netted off and only 100 shares will be left in your cash segment.

Earlier, you would have had to make another transaction in the F&O segment. But, not anymore.

Again, suppose you have booked a loss in F&O segment. Say, you have sold a call option and the price of the share has gone up on expiry day. Then there may be a shortfall in your margin account, and your broker asks you to deposit more money or securities to make up for it. You have sold holdings in the cash account and made a profit. But, this money will be credited only after two days (T+2 settlement).

After this move, the settlement from both physical and cash segments will be netted off and you won’t have to make up for the shortfall in your margin account separately.

“This is a good move for traders and it will ease the margin pressure for them,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a veteran trader.

The benefit

It essentially means more efficient use of money at investor level as funds will get released faster. “With such steps, we are moving closer to T+1 settlement in the broad market,” said Manish Shah, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.

“Penalty will be lesser. Number of transactions will be lesser. Basically, the entire process becomes easier,” said Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA and founder of Gemstone Equity Research.

Word of caution

“We need to wait for Sebi's fine print before jumping to any conclusion. Once the details are given to exchanges, they too will provide suggestions. This is definitely a work in progress,” Bhaskar Radadiya, Fund Manager – Derivatives at Sunrise Gilts & Securities, said.

Sebi is certain that the framework is aimed at strengthening the alignment of cash segment and F&O segment, bringing about netting efficiencies for participants, mitigation of price risk in certain cases, and reduction of margin requirements after expiry.