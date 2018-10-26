App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nestle Q3 net profit up 30% to Rs 446.11 crore

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 343.17 crore for the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

FMCG major Nestle India reported a 29.99 percent increase in net profit to Rs 446.11 crore for the third quarter ended September 2018, supported by broad-based volume growth.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 343.17 crore for the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Its net sales during the quarter under review were up 16.84 percent to Rs 2,921.99 crore as against Rs 2,500.67 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle said in a BSE filing.

Nestle Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said: "The quarter has witnessed another strong performance from the organization, as we continue to deliver broad based volume driven growth."

The company has stepped up marketing activities in order to strengthen its brands, he added.

Nestle's domestic sales rose 17.46 percent to Rs 2,749.50 crore as against Rs 2,340.75 crore earlier.

"Total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 16.8 percent and 17.5 percent respectively supported by broad based volume growth on a base quarter in which GST was implemented," the company said.

Exports also increased 7.86 percent to Rs 172.49 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 159.92 crore earlier.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,334.63 crore as against Rs 2,039.30 crore, up 14.48 percent.

Over the outlook, Narayanan said: "We are witnessing headwinds in commodity and crude oil prices coupled with currency depreciation.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 08:02 pm

