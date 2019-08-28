Nestle India to replace Indiabulls Housing Finance in Nifty

Food and beverages company Nestle India will soon become a part of the NSE benchmark index Nifty 50. Nestle has increased investor wealth nearly 23-fold over the last 10 years.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE indices decided to include Nestle India in the Nifty 50, as a part of its periodic review.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, that lost 64 percent in the last year, will be removed from the index.

These changes will become effective from September 27, 2019, NSE said in its circulars on August 28.

Nestle India shares gained 0.36 percent to close at Rs 12,517.40 whereas Indiabulls Housing Finance was down 3.02 percent at Rs 457.25 on the NSE, on August 28.

Last week, brokerages had predicted that Nestle India could soon be included in Nifty 50, considering the updated index methodology.

ICICI Securities said in its report that once Nestle is included, FMCG weight in the Nifty 50, the float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted index for India, increases by 94 basis points (bps) to 9.2 percent.

The index is reconstituted semi-annually considering 6 months data ending January and July respectively. The replacement of stocks in NIFTY 50 (if any) is generally implemented from the first working day after F&O expiry of March and September. In case of any replacement in the index, a four weeks’ prior notice is given to the market participants.

Here is the eligibility criteria for inclusion of the stock in Nifty 50