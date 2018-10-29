Nestle India rises 3% as analysts remain positive after Q3 earnings

Nestle India shares gained more than 3 percent intraday Monday as brokerage houses maintained their positive stance on the stock after better-than-expected July-September quarter earnings barring profit.

The stock was quoting at Rs 9,695.00, up Rs 154.55, or 1.62 percent on the BSE at 11:50 hours IST.

Jefferies, which has a buy call on the FMCG company, slashed its target price to Rs 11,600 from Rs 11,650 earlier but increased EPS estimates by 3-4 percent for CY18-20.

IDFC Securities has maintained its outperform call with a target price at Rs 11,203 per share as sees earnings CAGR of 18 percent over CY18-20 after quarterly earnings.

It feels CY19/20 earnings are likely to sustain. "Nestle is our top large cap FMCG pick," it said.

Company's Q3 profit grew by 30 percent to Rs 446.1 crore, driven by strong topline and operating growth.

Revenue during the quarter increased 16.9 percent to Rs 2,939.4 crore with domestic revenue growth at 17.5 percent and exports at 7.8 percent YoY.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 24.2 percent to Rs 725.3 crore and margin expanded 150 basis points to 24.7 percent compared compared to year-ago.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had estimated revenue at Rs 2,814 crore and EBITDA at Rs 698 crore.

While maintaining buy call with a target price of Rs 11,750, Deutsche Bank said earnings were driven by robust broad-based volume growth and company continued its strong double digit volume growth trajectory.

The research house will see double digit earnings growth & sustain premium valuation.

Credit Suisse also believes Nestle would see a broad-based volume growth. "We see more legs to its growth/margin expansion," it said while retaining outperform call on the stock with a target price at Rs 12,300.

BNP Paribas has raised its CY18-20 earnings estimates by 3-5 percent on Q3CY18 results but it feels earnings growth is likely to moderate to mid-teens. The research house has maintained its Outperform call on the stock with a target price at Rs 10,200.

Kotak Institutional Equities assigned add rating to Nestle and increased target price to Rs 10,600 from Rs 9,950 earlier. "Company remains one of our top picks."

The research house said it liked the volume growth focus of the company. Nestle stepped up marketing expenses to support its active new launch pipeline.

Morgan Stanley is among the only brokerages which has underweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,500, implying 11 percent potential upside, though it said Nestle reported strong topline & operating performance.

It feels cost efficiencies-led strong margin expansion may be priced in. It has ranked Nestle lowest in its staples pecking order.

According to Morgan Stanley, the underlying growth in core categories may be structurally challenged.

