Nestle India jumps 6% to hit record high after partnership with Flipkart to launch MAGGI noodles

Nestle India share price rallied 6 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 11,548 after partnership with Flipkart to launch MAGGI Special Masala noodles.

As a part of the partnership, from August 21 consumers can pre-book MAGGI Special Masala Noodles on Flipkart, the company said.

The company further said this product would also be available exclusively on Flipkart from August 25-30, following which it would be available nationwide through Nestle's strong distribution reach.

Talking about the launch, Maarten Geraets, General Manager, Foods, Nestle India said, "We are confident that this product with its special taste from 20 finely ground and whole spices and specially created bouncier non sticky noodles would be appreciated by our consumers."

Nestle and Flipkart's association to launch the upcoming MAGGI flavour exclusively on Flipkart cements the transition of FMCG's physical goods into the digital space, Nishit Garg, Senior Director, Flipkart said.

Nestle in its annual Analyst meet hosted on August 21 said it maintained its stance that volume growth would be the key focus, which would be aided by higher contribution from new product / categories. NIL is concentrating on achieving higher volume growth led by a) increase in product penetration and saliency, b) innovation and renovation across brands, c) renewed focus towards health nutrition based products and d) continued investment behind growing the product portfolio.

ICICI Direct Research believes higher utilisation of capacities, which it has commissioned in its biggest capex between CY11 to CY13, would result in significant improvement in return ratios, along with sustained strong volume growth.

The research house maintained its estimate of 13 percent revenue CAGR in revenue over CY17-20E factoring in CAGR of 11.6 percent for blended volumes.

ICICI reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 12,000 per share.

"We remain positive on growth prospects as the company is aggressively launching new products and variants in the existing brands which would perk up the growth going forward. We expect earnings growth at a CAGR of 23 percent over CY17-20E led by strong sales growth," it reasoned in a report dated August 22.

At 13:55 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 11,483.00, up Rs 595.20, or 5.47 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.