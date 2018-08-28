NESCO jumps 7% after Co receives permissions to continue exhibitions at Goregaon

Share price of NESCO rallied more than 7 percent intraday Tuesday after company secured permissions for exhibitions to continue at Goregaon.

Nesco and exhibition organizers have secured all required permissions from the relevant authorities and the exhibitions continue to be held.

The company clarified on the media report about letter was issued by MCGM asking NESCO to discontinue exhibitions and events.

However, BMC allowed the events at Goregaon ground, and its August 24, 2018 letter has to be withdrawn.

At 11:44 hrs NESCO was quoting at Rs 493, up Rs 17.90, or 3.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 647.20 and 52-week low Rs 433.15 on 16 January, 2018 and 27 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.83 percent below its 52-week high and 13.82 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil