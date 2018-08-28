App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NESCO jumps 4% after Co receives permissions to continue exhibitions at Goregaon

Nesco and exhibition organizers have secured all required permissions from the relevant authorities and the exhibitions continue to be held.

Share price of NESCO ended with a gain of 4 percent on Tuesday after company secured permissions for exhibitions to continue at Goregaon.

Nesco and exhibition organizers have secured all required permissions from the relevant authorities and the exhibitions continue to be held.

The company clarified on the media report about letter was issued by MCGM asking NESCO to discontinue exhibitions and events.

However, BMC allowed the events at Goregaon ground, and its August 24, 2018 letter has to be withdrawn.

NESCO ended at Rs 493.10, up Rs 18.00, or 3.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

