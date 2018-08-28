NESCO jumps 4% after Co receives permissions to continue exhibitions at Goregaon

Share price of NESCO ended with a gain of 4 percent on Tuesday after company secured permissions for exhibitions to continue at Goregaon.

Nesco and exhibition organizers have secured all required permissions from the relevant authorities and the exhibitions continue to be held.

The company clarified on the media report about letter was issued by MCGM asking NESCO to discontinue exhibitions and events.

However, BMC allowed the events at Goregaon ground, and its August 24, 2018 letter has to be withdrawn.

NESCO ended at Rs 493.10, up Rs 18.00, or 3.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil