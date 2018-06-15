App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nervousness persist, Nifty may face resistance at 10,850 levels

“The Nifty ended the session with a Hanging Man candle, which implies that nervousness still persists” says Jaydeb Dey of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaydeb Dey

The Nifty ended Thursday 0.45 percent lower at 10,808.05. It opened with a minor gap down and recovered from the day’s low of 10,774 before ending the session with a Hanging Man candle. The pattern on the daily chart implies that nervousness among traders still persists. Hence, the index may continue facing resistance on a rise around 10,880 levels. Its midway critical resistance is placed around 10,850. On a similar note, intraday correction is likely to continue till 10,740 levels.

On the hourly chart, the index recovered from its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and managed to close above the 10,800 mark. Ending the session above the 10,800 mark implies it may again retest its upside resistance placed around 10,850 levels. We still prefer being cautious on a rise as long as the Nifty remains rangebound.

Nifty patterns on multiple timeframes show it ended the session with a Hanging Man candle, which implies that nervousness still persists. Staying cautious on rise is advised.

related news

The Bank Nifty ended Thursday 0.3 percent lower at 26,562.25. It ended the session with a Hanging Man candle. Its downside pivotal support is placed around 26,400, with upside resistance around 26,800 levels.

Based on a thorough technical study, the research firm recommends Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for the short term:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 595, stop loss: Rs 535, Return: 7%

The stock has recovered above the 200 EMA on daily chart placed around Rs 534 levels. Also, sustained closing above previous bearish reversal point around Rs 540 levels is a strong argument.

Based on the above mentioned observations, the firm recommends Sun Pharma as a buy on dips for the short term upside target of Rs 595.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 08:59 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.