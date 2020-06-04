Neogen Chemicals share price jumps 5% after promoters divest stake

The share price of Neogen Chemicals jumped almost 5 percent in the morning trade on BSE on June 4, a day after the company's promoters divested 11.26 lakh shares.

Founder Haridas Thakarshi Kanani sold 4,00,002 shares at Rs 473.25 apiece. His wife Beena Kanani offloaded 7,26,002 shares at Rs 473.53 per share on the BSE on June 3.

Together they sold 4.82 percent stake in the company through bulk deals worth more than Rs 53 crore. Promoters held a 70.01 percent stake in the company as of March 2020.

The shares were sold in an open market sale, where a significant portion was bought by Malabar India Fund and Malabar Value Fund.

Malabar Investments-owned Malabar India Fund and Malabar Value Fund acquired 9,22,121 shares of Neogen at Rs 473.32 per share and 1,25,000 shares at Rs 474.06 per share, respectively, on June 3. They picked up a 4.48 percent stake in Neogen.

Following the June 3 transactions, the aggregate holding of promoters and promoter group stood at 150.1 lakh shares, representing 64.32 percent of the company’s share capital, the company said.

Incorporated in 1989, Neogen Chemicals is one of India’s leading manufacturers of bromine and lithium-based specialty chemicals.

The company said it recently doubled the manufacturing capacity for inorganic specialty chemicals and was working towards doubling its organic specialty chemicals capacity in the current financial year.

Shares of the company traded 2.22 percent up at Rs 470.30 on BSE at 1000 hours.



