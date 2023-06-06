NELCO to invest in Piscis Networks, stock gains 3%

Shares of NELCO rose about 3 percent on June 6 as the company has entered into an agreement with the promoters and other shareholders of Piscis Networks. At 09:26 am, shares of the company were quoting at Rs 643.50, up 1.42 percent. YTD, the scrip is down close to 10 percent while it has rallied over 220 percent in the past three years.

NELCO has agreed to make an initial investment of Rs 99,99,100 to subscribe to 1,111 equity shares of Rs 10 each. This initial investment represents 9.09 percent of the paid-up capital of Piscis Networks, the company said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, NELCO has the option to make further investments in order to increase its shareholding to at least 30 percent of the paid-up capital of Piscis Networks. However, these investments are subject to the necessary approvals and consents required by applicable law, the company said.

NELCO Ltd is an Indian company that operates in the technology and telecommunications sector. It is a subsidiary of the Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. NELCO provides a wide range of services and solutions in the areas of satellite communications, VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) networks, managed network services, and allied applications. The company offers satellite-based connectivity solutions for various industries, including banking, government, defense, oil and gas, and disaster management.

During the March quarter, consolidated net sales rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 81.98 crore while quarterly net profit soared 87 percent to Rs 5.66 crore.

