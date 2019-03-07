NELCO gains 1% on in-flight & maritime connectivity licence from DoT

NELCO shares rallied over a percent to close at around Rs 267 on Thursday on securing in-flight & maritime connectivity licence from the Department of Telecommunications.

Subsidiary Tatanet Services (TNSL) has recently obtained the authorisation (license) from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for providing in-flight & maritime connectivity (IFMC) services, the satellite communication service provider said.

This authorisation has been granted under the flight & maritime connectivity rules 2018, announced by the Central Government.

"The license for IFMC services by DoT will now make it possible for people to access high quality broadband internet services and make voice calls while flying in Indian airspace and sailing in Indian waters, in the same manner that they do while at home or office," P J Nath, MD & CEO of NELCO said.