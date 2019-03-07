NELCO gains 1% on in-flight & maritime connectivity licence from DoT

This license has been granted under the flight & maritime connectivity rules 2018, announced by the Central Government.
NELCO shares rallied over a percent to close at around Rs 267 on Thursday on securing in-flight & maritime connectivity licence from the Department of Telecommunications.
Subsidiary Tatanet Services (TNSL) has recently obtained the authorisation (license) from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for providing in-flight & maritime connectivity (IFMC) services, the satellite communication service provider said.
