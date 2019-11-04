App
Markets
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 11:42 AM IST

Negative bias likely to continue in USD/INR, gradually heading towards 70.35

However, sudden jump in crude oil prices on November 1, 2019 by 3.73 percent and below than expected GST tax collection may barricade the further appreciation from 70.35.

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers
Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

As expected, the negative bias in USD/INR continued in the previous week also and the currency pair closed with the marginal loss of 0.06 paisa on a weekly basis. Shooting star candlestick pattern on the weekly chart is followed by bearish candle and prices remained locked in a trading range throughout the week.

Weekly chart suggesting that bias is still likely to be on the downside. In the last few trading sessions, the range of currency pair has contracted further and it could lead to a probable breakout in the coming days. Currently, the currency pair is trading near the lower band of the range i.e. (71.10 - 70.65). But looking at the overall technical structure, traders can expect the bears to have an upper hand and slide till 70.35 will not be ruled out.

Prices are trading below all major medium and short term moving averages giving an indication that downside bias is likely to continue. Traders can expect a gradual decline as moving averages ribbon is absolutely flat and momentum indicators are trading in sideways zone.

Image14112019USDINR SPOT


On an intraday time frame, hourly as well as 15 min chart is looking quite weak. Prices are tagging below the lower Bollinger band and momentum indicators are trading in a bearish zone. Taking the broader view, the major range of currency pair was 71.70 - 70.35 which has now contracted to 71.10 - 70.65 in the last few trading sessions. As the short term chart is negatively biased, we believe that slide till 70.35 is expected in the coming days.

related news

Further, appreciation in Chinese Yuan and shoot up in Indian stock market takes FII back on stage with massive buying of Rs 14,657 crore on October 19; even they are net buyer in debt market at Rs 5,055 crore. Both are a major positive indicator which can lead to INR towards 70.35-70.40. However, a sudden jump in crude oil prices on November 1, 2019, by 3.73 percent and below than expected GST tax collection may barricade the further appreciation from 70.35.

Trading strategy

Taking the current market situation into consideration, we believe traders can go short in At the Money call option of 8th Nov contract. 70.75 CE can be short at 0.22 and to hedge the position 71.25 CE can be bought at 0.055. The strategy would provide the gain of 0.165 points and loss will also be capped.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 11:42 am

tags #Expert Columns #Rupee

