Need for review of capital adequacy norms for stock brokers

Vijay Chandok

In the financial sector, the sensitivity is the highest when there is an involvement of retail investors. With growing financialisation, entities dealing in retail financial assets and liabilities, become critical from the perspective of systemic risk.

Across jurisdictions and across financial sectors, capital adequacy norms are often used by regulators to manage systemic risk and protect investors’ interests.

Financial intermediaries such as banks, non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs), housing finance corporations (HFCs) and insurance firms are required to hold capital to ensure that they are able to absorb losses before impacting the interest of retail clients whose funds they hold/manage in a fiduciary capacity.

The stipulation of capital also ensures that only entities with a threshold level of financial standing are permitted to handle retail funds.

This improves the confidence of retail customers and ensures against fly-by-night operators with low/no skin in the game.

For capital markets facing entities, the role of capital adequacy standards is to instill confidence in the financial market and should be designed to foster an environment in which, during periods of stress, a distressed securities firm could wind down its business without loss to its customers.

Such standards also ensure against transmission of systemic risks to other securities firms thereby preventing serious market disruptions.

Several capital market entities such as brokers deal with a large quantum of retail funds. SEBI has issued several circulars/guidelines for protecting the interest of investors and these measures have gone a long way in enhancing the robustness of the system.

Pursuing the same thread, we understand that the regulator is now thinking of revisiting the capital guidelines for brokers by taking cognizance of the changes in the markets since the regulations had been originally issued, almost a decade back.

Currently, the capital norms require stock brokers in India to maintain capital anywhere between Rs 75 lacs to Rs 10 crore, depending on the specific segment covered by the broker, and these norms were last reviewed in 2012.

At this juncture, we also refer to the Report of Committee constituted by SEBI on Review of Eligibility Norms (CORE) issued way back in May 2010, wherein the Committee had proposed that for Stock Brokers, net-worth should be specified in two categories – Core Capital and Risk Capital.

Core Capital is the one which is available at all times with the intermediaries and which is used solely for the purpose of creating infrastructure to service the Market, whereas Risk Capital is the one that will be available for business risk exposure.

The Committee also prescribed the manner of computing these capitals. These recommendations were however not implemented.

In India, a capital framework linked to the risk profile or liability profile already exists for banks, NBFCs, HFCs, and insurers. When it comes to broking, a risk capital framework may be considered to ensure that an entity is able to weather unforeseen circumstances.

Certain stress situations that may be encountered by the broking sector are summarized below:

• Most brokers offer margin-based products to their clients in the cash and F&O segments. In such products, if the volatility in the market exceeds the margins blocked by brokers from their clients, the losses would devolve on the brokers. Such a situation was observed recently when crude futures turned negative and brokers had to bear significant part of the shortfall in margins placed by clients. Under such situations, the presence of sufficient capital with the brokers helps them absorb such a shock. This ensures that such an incident does not result in contagion and thereby prevents the situation from snowballing into a systemic crisis

• The broker’s capital would act as a cushion for losses/provisions arising out of a deterioration in the creditworthiness of the assets held on its balance sheet

• Brokers also have certain proprietary trading activities of their own. Capital would act as a cushion in case of volatility in the value of proprietary assets due to market movements

• Retail broking is an operationally intensive activity. In view of such operational intensity, any technical/operational issues encountered by the broker may result in losses. Having sufficient capital would provide the flexibility to absorb such losses arising out of operational issues encountered by brokers

• Capital adequacy framework also has a role to play in ensuring a fair risk-reward equation for the industry. In the absence of sufficient capital, players are able to earn high return on equity even while charging un-sustainable nominal fees/brokerage to win market share. While this may appear good for investors in the short-term, but might turn out to be detrimental in the long-term. Over the last year there have been numerous cases of brokers shutting shop due to various reasons at times leaving retail investors struggling to get hold of their life time savings.

As a part of SEBI’s continuing efforts towards regulatory reforms, we strongly support amendments to the existing capital adequacy standards which should be commensurate with the risks (market, credit, operational and other) faced by a securities firm, and gradually adopt risk-based net capital requirements, plus a cushion to cover risks that aren’t measurable.

It may also be appropriate to review the components of net capital to ensure that they continue to be relevant in the risk-based environment.

In summary, to promote orderly growth of the industry, it’s an apt time to move towards a capital adequacy framework that acts as a good screening tool to ensure entry of credible entities in the capital markets and also ensures that such entities are able to overcome periods of stress without causing the systemic crisis.

(The author is MD & CEO of ICICI Securities)

