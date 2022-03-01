Nearly 500 smallcap stocks lose 10-92% in February as market ends 3% lower

Broader indices has underperformed the main indices with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 5 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

Indian markets saw extreme volatility in February and fell 3 percent as global as well as domestic factors such as the Union Budget and the Russia-Ukraine crisis weighed heavy.

"The structure of the index has turned negative and has been giving signs since the last many trading sessions with the downward sloping trendline acting as good resistance," said Harsh Parekh, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio.

The month started on a high note with a growth-oriented Budget presented on February 1 but the market immediately came under pressure amid weak PMI data, rising bond yields and crude oil prices.

For the next two weeks—February 7-18—the market continued to be volatile and ended lower amid outcome of RBI policy, possibility of a faster-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

In the last week of February, the market extended the losing streak as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, leading to extreme volatility in market.

Indian shares saw the biggest single-day fall on February 24 but witnessed a smart pullback the next day the US and allies imposed sanctions on Russia.

"Going ahead 16,850 should be taken out on a closing basis for more possible upside till 17,000-17,050 levels. On the downside, if the index starts trading below 16,400 levels we may revisit 16,200 levels and even further to 16,000," said Parekh.

Global markets took a breather as peace talks have been initiated between Ukraine and Russia, he said. The Russian central bank announced it was more than doubling its key interest rate to 20 percent because the Russian economy's situation had "drastically changed. The value of the Ruble also continued to collapse against the Dollar and the Euro on the Moscow Stock Exchange impacting global commodity prices," he added.

FIIs continued the selling for the fifth straight month. They sold equities worth Rs 45,720.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors’ bought Rs 42,084.07 crore worth of shares during the month.

Broader markets take a bigger hit

Nearly 500 smallcap stocks lost between 10-92 percent.

Among them, 12 stocks—Forbes Gokak, Syncom Formulations, Lasa Supergenerics, GE Power India, Brightcom Group, Urja Global, Mirc Electronics, Mahindra Logistics, Take Solutions, Himatsingka Seide, JBM Auto and Indiabulls Housing Finance—lost between 20-92 percent.

On the other hand, 30 smallcap stocks gained 10-57 percent. These include Vadilal Industries, Excel Industries, Shankara Building Products, Orient Bell, Eveready Industries India, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Ambika Cotton Mills and TCPL Packaging.

"For India, rising crude oil prices have been a major worry, which will increase the oil import bill and subsequently trigger a spike in inflation going ahead," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"Currently, the market is hovering between 16,500 and 16,750 price ranges. For the traders, 16,600 would be the immediate support level to watch out and above the same, the index could continue the momentum till 16,850-16,950. However, the dismissal of 16,600 could possibly trigger one more correction wave till 16,500-16,350," he added.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU bank and media indices lost 10 percent each, while realty and auto fell 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Nifty Metal was the only index to end in the green, up 7.7 percent.

