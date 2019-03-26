App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nearly 30 largecap stocks rose 10-60% in FY19; will the rally continue?

After the recent rally in the large-cap space, there is a possibility of some profit taking in FY20. Hence, investors should be careful while picking stocks if they have a short term time horizon.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
The financial year 2019 has been particularly good for largecap stocks as compared to broader market as smart money moved from high beta small and midcaps to largecaps.

As many as 29 companies in the S&P BSE Largecap index rose 10-60 percent in FY19, including Bajaj Finance, RIL, Axis Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Power Finance Corp, Dr Reddy’s and Infosys.

As we step into FY20, investors should look for quality largecap stocks which can deliver consistent returns in the near future.

A large part of the rally in the benchmark indices was led by bluechip stocks such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, etc. Experts say these stocks will continue to command higher valuations.

“Good quality largecap stocks breaking out and making new highs every day is a good indicator for the broader market. We believe investors should go for quality names that are leading the current cycle,” Vipin Khare, Director- Research, William O'Neil India told Moneycontrol.

image (6)

“We have seen large private sector banks contributing well to our portfolio, whereas it has been challenging to add stocks from the auto sector. Bottom-fishing should be avoided in this market. If the stock is beaten down but has good fundamentals, wait for its technical profile to improve before taking a position,” Khare said.

After the recent rally in the largecap space, there is a possibility of some profit taking in FY20. Hence, investors should be careful while picking stocks if they are investing for a short term as the risk-to-reward ratio may not be that favourable. However, if one is investing for long term, largecaps are still one of the safest bets.

Stocks may be acquired either for the value that they may provide or for the growth they can bring in, and equity investing is for the longer term and not for the short term, suggest experts.

“While one may pick up all weather stocks mainly from the largecap space, one needs to carefully choose stocks from across the rest of the market-cap after considering various other relevant factors,” said Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

“It is also important to understand that some of the stocks that have run up too much may be at profit booking levels while some others could be accumulated further. This differs from stock to stock,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:54 am

