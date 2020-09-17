Nearly 100 small & midcap companies turned profitable in June quarter; what should investors do?

Small and midcaps companies that have outperformed the market by a broad margin in 2020, thanks to excessive liquidity, are also showing signs of stability when it comes to earnings, which is a positive sign.

Ninety-nine companies with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 100-Rs 20,000 crore have turned profitable sequentially, data from Ace Equity for the June quarter showed.

Stocks that turned profitable include Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, SPARC, IDFC, HEG, Dish TV, DFM Foods and VST Tillers.

It looks like fundamentals are catching up with the small and midcap space but analysts still suggest caution.

“It looks like investors are chasing stocks with high growth potential. Global liquidity, attractive valuations, lower interest rates and expectations of normalcy in the economic activity are some of the factors which made the midcap and small-cap space attractive for investors in recent times,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

“Since stocks in broader markets are now trading at attractive levels, they could be on the top of the buy list of investors. Stocks with strong fundamentals and growth prospects can be considered as COVID fighters as they have emerged out of this crisis situation.” he said.

Mid-cap and small-cap space is likely to benefit when the economy recovers fully and demand returns to normal, say experts. And, we are some action in select stocks.

Seven stocks, including Neuland Labs, Anuh Pharma and Vikas Multicorp, have more than doubled investors’ wealth this year.

A quick turnaround in the fortunes of these companies is a healthy sign but investors should be careful, experts say.

“A lot of names have gone up on account of higher retail participation, who often buy based on word of mouth, however, the majority of these companies are not backed by strong fundamentals and would naturally adjust when the exuberance is over and one needs to steer clear of many of the names,” Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking told Moneycontrol.

For the rally to sustain, a vaccine for the coronavirus was needed quickly and the market might see volatility ahead of the US presidential election in November, he said.

"Better to stick with large names at this moment rather than fishing from the micro-cap names. Out of the above-mentioned names, Tata Communication stands apart and Neuland is a play on the API story,” he said.

What should investors do?

Mid and smallcaps have performed relatively better in the June quarter and experts see the rally to continue, especially after the recent SEBI circular on multicap funds that call for allocation of at least 25 percent of equity each in small, mid and largecap companies.

Investors should keep a track of the small & midcaps names in their portfolios and not base their decision on one-quarter of profits, experts say. But, yes, turning black from red is a good sign and gives confidence to investors that things are looking up.

Investors should study the business model of the company as COVID-19 will push the world into a new normal, which could put a lot of products out of the market.

“It would be too soon to judge the performance of these companies basis only two consecutive quarters. COVID-19 has brought disruption to certain sectors where demand is permanently affected/ destroyed and business models are under extreme pressure,” Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

"Having said that, it would be of utmost importance to first assess the effect of disruption from a sectoral perspective, observe the demand and new order pipeline before concluding that these are 'COVID fighters' just on the basis of quarterly results.”

It is possible that the first quarter demand was more pent-up and going ahead, the demand could deteriorate as the pain from the real economy seeps in, she said.

Atish Matlawala, Senior Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities, said investors must also look at the quality of profits—whether they will continue or is it a one-time gain—and whether the company distributes the profit to retail investors by way of dividend.

In the midcap space, Thyrocare, Teamlease and Torrent Power are some of the companies that will continue their good performance and are available at attractive valuations, he said.

