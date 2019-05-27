App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Near term upside for Nifty limited; improved earnings in FY20 will drive investment'

We expect positive earnings delta for FY20 will be from corporate lenders, construction and allied sectors. A strong infra related growth in the economy is needed by the country to boost sustainable growth

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vineeta Sharma

Narendra Modi's victory has triggered a massive sentiment swing for the Indian equity market.

Nifty EPS for FY19 is Rs 490 and in that sense Nifty at 12,000 trades at PE multiple of 24.5. And based on historical perspective, this does not allow much of the headroom for immediate upside. But we are now well into the first quarter of the FY20 and how much Nifty can rise from here in a fundamental bottom-up sense would be primarily a function of how much earnings would grow in FY20.

Looking back at Q4FY19 corporate results, after the earning season, FY19 earnings estimate fell from 10+ percent growth to more somber 7.5+ percent continuing with the earnings downgrade cycle.

Vineeta Sharma
Vineeta Sharma
Head of Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

During Q4FY19, our coverage companies sales have grown 11.6 percent, EBITDA by 6.1 percent while net profit has fallen 11.5 percent. Consumption story has taken a back seat. Aggregate automobiles sales have grown 1 percent while EBITDA has fallen 14 percent. FMCG sales went up 11 percent but EBITDA went up mere 7.5 percent. Margins have been hurt while volume growth remains under shadow.

Poor demand from urban and rural areas were the reasons cited for tepid performance. Companies continue to increase their distribution reach for further penetration. New product launches are also said to improve sales growth going forward.

We believe a V-shaped recovery in consumer demand cannot be ruled out post monsoon and government’s cash relief reaching out to farmers. Another sector where quarterly earnings remained soft was IT. The ongoing macro challenges have started pinching off many IT companies as fears of clients cutting budget looms.

Most management commentaries post quarterly results suggest admitting to such risk along with the ongoing challenges of EBIT margin suppressions on the back of higher localisation, higher subcontracting expenses, and higher attrition.

Pharma companies till date have reported aggregate 13.4 percent sales growth and 41 percent EBITDA growth due to low base but are still not out of woods. Amongst cyclicals, metals disappointed while energy reported better results.

Amongst positive results were banks. The pre-provisioning profits of corporate lenders went up 13 percent. Advances growth has been encouraging. The GNPA reduced from 9.3 percent to 7.6 percent while the NNPA reduced from 4.8 percent to comforting 3.1 percent.

Other positive results include that of construction materials where there was 12 percent sales growth and improvement in margins on account of lower freight and lower power costs. Infra/capital goods reported encouraging numbers. Companies have guided for better second half year for FY20.

We expect positive earnings delta for FY20 will be from corporate lenders, construction and allied sectors. A strong infra related growth in the economy is needed by the country to boost sustainable growth.

We expect FY20 earnings to grow over 20 percent. So in that sense Nifty around 12,000 is trading at PE multiple of 20.4. In the last couple of years, Nifty has received continued support from 18 times one year forward earning and that implies that while near term upside is limited due to earnings downgrade in FY19 but at the same time as corporate earnings improve during the four quarters of FY20, Nifty will continue to receive strong investment support.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Result Analysis #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha and Ayan ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019: 5 Hygiene Tips Every Woman Should Know

ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Eye Game Time Against Kiwis in Final ...

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More

How Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Split Cong-NCP Votes, ...

Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Mahesh Manjreka ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.