'Near term upside for Nifty limited; improved earnings in FY20 will drive investment'

Vineeta Sharma

Narendra Modi's victory has triggered a massive sentiment swing for the Indian equity market.

Nifty EPS for FY19 is Rs 490 and in that sense Nifty at 12,000 trades at PE multiple of 24.5. And based on historical perspective, this does not allow much of the headroom for immediate upside. But we are now well into the first quarter of the FY20 and how much Nifty can rise from here in a fundamental bottom-up sense would be primarily a function of how much earnings would grow in FY20.

Looking back at Q4FY19 corporate results, after the earning season, FY19 earnings estimate fell from 10+ percent growth to more somber 7.5+ percent continuing with the earnings downgrade cycle.

During Q4FY19, our coverage companies sales have grown 11.6 percent, EBITDA by 6.1 percent while net profit has fallen 11.5 percent. Consumption story has taken a back seat. Aggregate automobiles sales have grown 1 percent while EBITDA has fallen 14 percent. FMCG sales went up 11 percent but EBITDA went up mere 7.5 percent. Margins have been hurt while volume growth remains under shadow.

Poor demand from urban and rural areas were the reasons cited for tepid performance. Companies continue to increase their distribution reach for further penetration. New product launches are also said to improve sales growth going forward.

We believe a V-shaped recovery in consumer demand cannot be ruled out post monsoon and government’s cash relief reaching out to farmers. Another sector where quarterly earnings remained soft was IT. The ongoing macro challenges have started pinching off many IT companies as fears of clients cutting budget looms.

Most management commentaries post quarterly results suggest admitting to such risk along with the ongoing challenges of EBIT margin suppressions on the back of higher localisation, higher subcontracting expenses, and higher attrition.

Pharma companies till date have reported aggregate 13.4 percent sales growth and 41 percent EBITDA growth due to low base but are still not out of woods. Amongst cyclicals, metals disappointed while energy reported better results.

Amongst positive results were banks. The pre-provisioning profits of corporate lenders went up 13 percent. Advances growth has been encouraging. The GNPA reduced from 9.3 percent to 7.6 percent while the NNPA reduced from 4.8 percent to comforting 3.1 percent.

Other positive results include that of construction materials where there was 12 percent sales growth and improvement in margins on account of lower freight and lower power costs. Infra/capital goods reported encouraging numbers. Companies have guided for better second half year for FY20.

We expect positive earnings delta for FY20 will be from corporate lenders, construction and allied sectors. A strong infra related growth in the economy is needed by the country to boost sustainable growth.

We expect FY20 earnings to grow over 20 percent. So in that sense Nifty around 12,000 is trading at PE multiple of 20.4. In the last couple of years, Nifty has received continued support from 18 times one year forward earning and that implies that while near term upside is limited due to earnings downgrade in FY19 but at the same time as corporate earnings improve during the four quarters of FY20, Nifty will continue to receive strong investment support.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

