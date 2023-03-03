 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Near-term hiccups may not bother Nifty 50; a new high is on the horizon, say some market experts

Dipti Sharma
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

“My sense is, by December, we should be very close to a new high,” said Niket Shah, senior group vice president and fund manager, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Apart from higher interest rates, some experts highlighted corporate earnings as a trigger for downside in the near term.

While disappointing corporate earnings and a fear of higher interest rates is creating a cautious mood among investors, there are some who repose confidence in Indian equities over the longer run. And there are some who see the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index scaling closer to a new high by the end of 2023.

ICICI Securities pointed out that the Indian benchmark is undergoing higher base formation over past three months after reversing its 2022 declines of 18 percent and recording new highs in December 2022.

The 50-stock index had hit a lifetime high on December 1, 2022, at 18887.60 points.

The brokerage firm added, “While the index has factored in various headwinds in the process, the current context is very similar to that of CY13, CY16 and CY18 phase. In each of these identical instances, higher base formation consumed around three to four months and retraced preceding upmove by around 50-60 percent, followed by the index challenging new highs over next quarter.”