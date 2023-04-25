Near-term headwinds getting worse for Sun Pharma, says Morgan Stanley

Global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley sees near-term headwinds getting worse for Sun Pharma after the company halted production at its Mohali facility, the latest in a string of troubles that have hit the pharmaceutical firm.

Morgan Stanley said the drugmaker's business has been affected by a slew of issues, including the import alert at its Halol facility, recent IT issues and cash-burn due to the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals.

In the latest setback, the company had to temporarily halt production at its Mohali unit to fix the issues flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

In August 2022, the American drug regulator carried out an inspection of the plant and classified it as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI). This is the most severe classification given when the US health regulator is dissatisfied with a company's response to the observations made during the inspection.

