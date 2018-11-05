NDTV Q2 net profit at Rs 59 lakh

New Delhi Television (NDTV) posted a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 59 lakh for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 23.14 crore during the July-September last fiscal.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 100.83 crore for the second quarter as compared to 103.97 crore in the same period previous fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on current business plans and projections prepared by the management, the company expects growth in operations with improvement in its operational efficiency," it added.

In order to meet long-term and short-term working capital requirements, which includes certain overdue payables, the management continues to implement various options like rationalising costs, negotiating extended credit terms and divestment of non core businesses to address these matters, the media firm said.