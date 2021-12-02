NDTV jumps 5% on 10-year digital media business deal with Taboola

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

New Delhi Television Ltd jumped 5 percent in the early hours on December 2 to Rs 79.80 on the BSE after the company announced that its digital media business NDTV Convergence had extended its deal with Taboola, a platform that powers recommendations for the open web.

The stock, however, traded about 25 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 106.20, but stayed 110 percent higher than its 52-week low of Rs 36.65 on the BSE.

The company said the decade-long deal can cumulatively enable the company to garner revenue of Rs 750 crore and is based on mutually determined projections, including growth in traffic.

To achieve maximum revenue, scaling up of operations and considerable marketing will be key to realising targets, and this could increase the expenses for NDTV Convergence, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal will also give NDTV Convergence immediate access to Taboola’s full portfolio of offerings for personalised content recommendations, editorial planning, monetisation, and growth strategies.

The platform will also test the integration of e-commerce through Skimlinks, a Taboola company.

“Taboola’s tools, including those we use in our newsroom, make the best use of AI and new technology to ensure our content is flanked by terrific options for our readers to discover and learn more,” said Suparna Singh, Group President at NDTV.

NDTV Convergence had signed a five-year deal with Taboola for over Rs 300 crore in 2018.