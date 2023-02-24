 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT to hear appeal against Zee insolvency today, stock excluded from F&O segment

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

The NSE circular comes after the National Company Law Tribunal on February 22 admitted an insolvency petition against Zee, filed by IndusInd Bank.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will be hearing Punit Goenka’s appeal against NCLT order allowing initiation of Zee Entertainment’s insolvency. The stock will also be in focus as it has been excluded from the futures and options segment.

Contracts in Zee for new expiry months will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.

“However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months March 2023 and April 2023 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months,” according to the NSE circular.