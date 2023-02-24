NCLAT to hear appeal against Zee insolvency today, stock excluded from F&O segment

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will be hearing Punit Goenka’s appeal against NCLT order allowing initiation of Zee Entertainment’s insolvency. The stock will also be in focus as it has been excluded from the futures and options segment.

Contracts in Zee for new expiry months will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

“However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months March 2023 and April 2023 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months,” according to the NSE circular.

No contracts shall be available for trading from April 28, 2023, it added.

The NSE circular comes after the National Company Law Tribunal on February 22 admitted an insolvency petition against the company, filed by IndusInd Bank. Zee was the guarantor for IndusInd Bank's Rs 150-crore loan to Essel Group's Siti Networks, however it failed to honour the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA). The shortfall amounts to Rs 83 crore.

As this move raised concerns on merger delay with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Sony), Zee’s top boss Punit Goenka said, "All necessary steps are being taken as per law to protect the interests of all stake holders of Zee Entertainment and to achieve timely completion of the proposed merger.” The media company has now approached NCLAT regarding the matter.

As per the company’s December quarter results, it has current liabilities of about Rs 698 crore and provisions of Rs 133 crore. In Q3 FY23, it reported a 92 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 24.31 crore, dented by weak operating performance, lower topline and exceptional loss (Rs 168.97 crore).

Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,111.2 crore fell by 0.07 percent compared to year-ago period hit by lower advertisement revenue, down 15.6 percent YoY.