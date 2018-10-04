NCL Industries to consider buyback; shares down 2%

Shares of NCL Industries slipped more than 2 percent intraday Thursday as company board is going to consider buyback of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 09 to consider the matters relating to buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The trading window remains closed from October 04, 2018 to October 11, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 310.00 and 52-week low Rs 120.50 on 18 January, 2018 and 21 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 58.15 percent below its 52-week high and 7.68 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:09 hrs NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 129.75, down Rs 2.40, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil