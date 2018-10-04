App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCL Industries to consider buyback; shares down 2%

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 09 to consider the matters relating to buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of NCL Industries slipped more than 2 percent intraday Thursday as company board is going to consider buyback of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 09 to consider the matters relating to buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The trading window remains closed from October 04, 2018 to October 11, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 310.00 and 52-week low Rs 120.50 on 18 January, 2018 and 21 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 58.15 percent below its 52-week high and 7.68 percent above its 52-week low.

nlc

At 12:09 hrs NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 129.75, down Rs 2.40, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.