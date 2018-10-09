NCL Industries rises 9% on strong cement sales data

Share price of NCL Industries added 9 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company reported strong sales and dispatch data for the quarter ended September 2018.

For the quarter and half year ended September 2018, the company's cement production has increased by 32 percent to 4.88 lakh MT from 3.69 lakh MT.

Cement dispatches also increased by 31 percent to 4.88 lakh MT from 3.72 lakh MT.

Its cement boards production and dispatches rose 19 percent and 7 percent at 16,458 MT and 16,728 MT respectively.

At 09:19 hrs NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 128, up Rs 6.85, or 5.65 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil