NCC shares volatile after ratings revision by India Ratings

After opening higher, shares of NCC declined almost 3 percent on BSE on October 11, a day after the company said India Ratings revised ratings on its instruments.

NCC, in a BSE filing, on October 10 said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has placed its long-term issuer rating of 'IND A', on rating watch negative (RWN). The outlook on the earlier rating was stable.

Shares of the company opened at Rs 49.90 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 49.55 and touched intraday high and low of Rs 50.60 and Rs 47.85 in today's session so far.