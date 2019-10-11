App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCC shares volatile after ratings revision by India Ratings

NCC, in a BSE filing, on October 10 said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has placed its long-term issuer rating of 'IND A', on rating watch negative (RWN). The outlook on the earlier rating was stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After opening higher, shares of NCC declined almost 3 percent on BSE on October 11, a day after the company said India Ratings revised ratings on its instruments.

NCC, in a BSE filing, on October 10 said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has placed its long-term issuer rating of 'IND A', on rating watch negative (RWN). The outlook on the earlier rating was stable.

Shares of the company opened at Rs 49.90 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 49.55 and touched intraday high and low of Rs 50.60 and Rs 47.85 in today's session so far.

Close
Shares of the company traded 2.93 percent down at Rs 48.10 on BSE around 1030 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 10:37 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.