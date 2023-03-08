 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCC hits over 2-year high. Will the rally continue?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

Experts expect the momentum to continue if the stock holds the crucial support area of Rs 90

NCC shares gained 5 percent, it biggest single-day gain in two months, on March 8 despite correction and volatility in the equity benchmarks and broader markets.

The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trendline adjoining highs of December 14 and January 16 this year. It formed a long bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with robust volumes, making higher highs  and higher lows for the second consecutive session.

It has been trading above all key moving averages (50, 100 and 200 exponential moving averages), which is another positive sign.

NCC has been in an uptrend since June 2022, barring intermittent correction and consolidation, and has gained more than 86 percent.