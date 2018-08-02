App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCC gains 5% on two orders win worth Rs 689 crore in July 2018

These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of NCC advanced 5 percent intraday Thursday as company received two new orders totalling to Rs 689 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of July, 2018.

Out of this, one order of Rs 554 crore pertains to buildings division and one order of Rs 135 crore pertains to electrical division.

These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

The company has so far received new orders of Rs 4357.8 crore (exclusive of GST) up to July, 2018, i.e. in the first four months of the current financial year.

The above projects need to be executed within 24 months from the date of the award.

At 12:30 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 95.20, up Rs 4.05, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.