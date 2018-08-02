NCC gains 5% on two orders win worth Rs 689 crore in July 2018

Share price of NCC advanced 5 percent intraday Thursday as company received two new orders totalling to Rs 689 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of July, 2018.

Out of this, one order of Rs 554 crore pertains to buildings division and one order of Rs 135 crore pertains to electrical division.

These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

The company has so far received new orders of Rs 4357.8 crore (exclusive of GST) up to July, 2018, i.e. in the first four months of the current financial year.

The above projects need to be executed within 24 months from the date of the award.

At 12:30 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 95.20, up Rs 4.05, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil