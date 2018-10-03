App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCC gains 4% as co bags orders worth Rs 408cr in September

The said projects need to be executed within 22 to 36 months from the date of the award.

Share price of NCC gained 4.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company received orders worth Rs 408 crore in the month of September.

The company has received three new orders totaling to Rs 408.3 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of September, 2018.

Out of this, two orders of Rs 332 crore pertain to water & environment division, one order of Rs 75.2 crore pertains to buildings division.

These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

The said projects need to be executed within 22 to 36 months from the date of the award.

The promoters / promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in the entity that has awarded the project to NCC.

At 12:32 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 74.70, up Rs 2.55, or 3.53 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:39 pm

