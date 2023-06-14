NBFCs’ FY24 fund costs will rise despite rate pause; SBI Cards the preferred bet: CLSA

CLSA

Among other things, a report by CLSA pointed out that while there is investor excitement that the rate-pause/rate-cut narrative will translate into lower fund costs for NBFCs, less than half of the borrowings of most large NBFCs are at floating rates.

According to a recent research report released by investment group CLSA, the Indian NBFC sector is in for a difficult time due to the imminent possibility of the cost of funds rising in FY24, along with challenges related to the liability side of NBFCs’ balance sheets.

“While there is investor excitement given a rate-pause/rate-cut narrative translating into lower cost of funds for NBFCs, we believe the reality is not so sweet. Firstly, less than 50 percent of borrowings for most large NBFCs are at floating rates, the transmission of which happens with a lag of 1-12 months. Secondly, 20 percent of NBFCs’ non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are maturing in FY24/25 each — these NCDs bear coupon rates much below current levels, implying a refinancing hit. Thirdly, incremental cost of NCDs is unlikely to come off with repo rate cuts as bond yields are also factoring in repo rate cuts,” the report said.

NCD costs set to rise in FY24

The firm believes that the cost of NCDs is set to rise, not fall in FY24. “Most large NBFCs typically have 35-50 percent of borrowings at fixed rates, primarily non-convertible debentures (NCDs), for an average tenure of 3 years,” it said. “The NCDs issued post-Covid (in FY21/22) at very low interest rates will come up for repayment in FY24/25. These will be refinanced at 100 basis points higher rates. For example, the weighted-average coupon rate of NCDs maturing in FY24 for Bajaj Finance is 6.4 percent, whereas its incremental borrowing cost is 7.7-7.9 percent.”

CLSA also believes that there is going to be no reduction in the incremental cost of NCD borrowings. “Over the next two years, around 40 percent of NCD borrowings are scheduled to mature for large NBFCs. Also, given that GSec yields (and correspondingly, corporate bond yields) already factor in rate cuts, we do not expect a reduction in the incremental cost of NCD borrowings by NBFCs (CLSA’s GSec yield target is 7 percent; current 10Y yield is 7.1 percent),” it said.

Cost of bank borrowings to decline, largely in FY25

On the question of a decline in the cost of bank borrowings in the future, the report stated: “For most large NBFCs, bank borrowings comprise less than half of total borrowings (SBI Cards, Chola and Muthoot being exceptions). Bank borrowings by NBFCs are linked to both MCLR as well as external benchmarks (mostly repo rate and T-Bills). While repo-linked borrowings would reprice immediately with a repo cut, MCLR-borrowings reprice with a lag (1-12 months).”

“Additionally, the quantum of MCLR cuts is lower than that of repo cuts. Hence, we believe that the impact of repo cuts in 2HFY24 will be witnessed more in 1HFY25, rather than in 2HFY24, on bank borrowings’ cost.”

NBFCs’ cost of funds lower than pre-Covid levels

Currently the cost of funds for NBFCs is lower than the pre-Covid level, “Over the past 15 months, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250bp. 3Y/10Y GSec yields are up 100-150bp while TBill rates are up 250-300bp. Banks have increased MCLR by 150-170bp too. In such an environment, the cost of funds for NBFCs has increased 40-80bp only (SBI Cards and Chola only ones to incur 100bp+ rise in cost of funds).

“Why has this happened? It’s because repricing of borrowings happens with a lag. Likewise, in a rate-cut cycle, repricing will happen with a lag. Another way to look at today’s cost of funds is to compare it with pre-Covid levels (i.e., 4QFY20 levels). Comparing the two reveals that for all NBFCs, the cost of funds is 80-100bp lower than pre-Covid levels, despite interest rates in the economy being higher than pre-Covid levels.”

Who are the winners and losers in the rate-cut cycle?

As per the research report, SBI Cards will be the clear winner of the rate cut cycle, “Looking at companies only from the lens of cost of funds, the winner in a rate-cut environment would be SBI Cards. This is because 65 percent of its loans are at floating rates and at short repricing tenures. The asset book is at fixed rates.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHF) is going to be the most severely impacted NBFC, the report added. “On the other hand, the most negatively impacted NBFC in a rate-cut cycle is LICHF. This is because 60-65 percent of its borrowings are at fixed rates while 95 percent of assets are at floating rates,” it stated.