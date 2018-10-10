App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFCs end on a high as big lenders look to buy larger loan portfolios

The likes of Dewan Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss, IIFL, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others rose 1-16 percent on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were buzzing in trade on Wednesday as investors cheered the news of big banks looking to buy some loans from such lenders.

The likes of Dewan Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss, IIFL, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others rose 1-16 percent on Wednesday.

nbfc

related news

On Tuesday, State Bank of India (SBI) came out in support of non-bank lenders, stating there is still opportunity to buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of their loans.

"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.

"As per the bank's internal assessment, there may be an opportunity to buy additional portfolio in the range of Rs 20,000-30,000 crore," it said.

NBFCs typically sell down a part of their loan portfolios after holding them for a particular amount of time. Banks buy these portfolios to show growth or to meet priority sector lending requirements. In most cases, it is the latter, which is to meet the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules to lend 40 percent of its loans to the priority sector.

SBI's statement comes against the backdrop of a critical cash-crunch situation that is plaguing non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and making it difficult for them to raise funds from the market.

Yields of debt securities issued by NBFCs have spike over the past few weeks because of fear that they may not have the cash to repay bond holders at the time of maturity.

This restricted their business growth and has also limited funding from banks, which provide refinancing for their.

Another large public sector lender -- Bank of Baroda -- has decided to continue lending to NBFCs and HFCs, hoping that normalcy gets restored in due course, according to CEO and Managing Director PS Jayakumar.

On October 8, the National Housing Bank said it would increase the refinance limit for housing finance companies (HFCs) from Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. This, too, was intended to reduce the refinancing risk for HFCs.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.