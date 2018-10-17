App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFC stocks slide 1-10%; DHFL, Indiabulls Housing worst-hit

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices were marginally down, with the Nifty hovering around 10,550 and the Sensex trading at around 35,100

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) were trading lower on Wednesday morning, despite benchmark indices having opened nearly 1 percent higher.

The stocks were down because of fears that mutual funds and other large subscribers to commercial papers issued by NBFCs and HFCs would choose to not rollover the securities when they mature.

Dewan Housing Finance, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others, were all down 1-8 percent.

"I think the assumptions being made about mutual funds not wanting to rollover securities are largely correct, but only for securities being issued by the smaller NBFCs and HFCs. The larger ones will get funds quite easily," said Dwijendra Srivastava, Chief Investment Officer - Debt at Sundaram Mutual Fund.

"But this is not to say that they don't have other avenues of fund raising. They can still go for lines of credit from banks or sell parts of their portfolio to them. Some banks have already committed to buying larger chunks of NBFCs' portfolios and this should help. But at least in the short term, these companies would have to stop disbursing or slow it down," Srivastava said.

Only last week, State Bank of India (SBI) came out in support of non-bank lenders, stating there is still opportunity for it to buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of their loans.

"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.

If NBFCs and HFCs stop lending temporarily or slow it down significantly, it would result in a trimming of their balance sheets. Although this could be negative for their stocks in the near term, debt market participants will view it as a long-term positive.

"It is true that we want to stay away from illiquid paper and companies with stressed balance sheets. This situation is likely to persist for some time. But if these companies stop disbursing and start focusing on shoring up liquidity, it will be viewed as a positive because it will show their intent of wanting to stay in business in the long-term," said Killol Pandya, Head of Fixed Income at Essel Finance AMC.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:37 am

